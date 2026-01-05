U-Haul ranks Maryland 45 out of 50 states attracting new residents

BALTIMORE — U-Haul is out with its 2025 growth index, showing which states are most attracting new residents.

Out of all 50 states in the nation, Maryland finished 45th, down three spots from 2024.

Rankings are compiled by tracking well over 2.5 million customers who rented a one-way truck or trailer, moving from one state to another.

"While rankings may not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states, metros and cities are attracting and maintaining residents," the company stated.

In October WMAR-2 News told you about the Maryland State Comptroller's report that found 2.3 million residents moved to other states between 2010 and 2023.

The report cited high housing prices and regulation as the primary causes.

A great example of the state's affordability crisis is the $28 average hourly salary, yet to rent a 2-bedroom apartment here most need to make about $39 per hour.

As it stands now, Maryland's median rental rate is $1,721 per month, well above the national median.

Just last week we reported on property assessments once again increasing, indicating another future tax hike.

