Tyler Heights Elementary dealing with repeated vandalism, school releases suspect photos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Repeated vandalism at an elementary school in Anne Arundel County.

The school system shared surveillance photos of the alleged perpetrator painting on the property of Tyler Heights Elementary School.

Now they need help identifying him.

“Someone knows who is defacing this beautiful school facility and we want to identify that person as quickly as possible," said Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell. "I am asking all of our families and those who live near the school to look at the images we have released and help us in this endeavor.”

The latest incident happened Tuesday night, with the vandal leaving messages on the entrance walkway and smeared paint on the doors and visitor intercom.

School officials say the damage has surpassed $10,000.

So far the suspect has not tried entering the building or compromising the school's security system.

Since each incident happened during the night, there has been no suspect interaction with students or staff.

Anyone with information should call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439 or the school at 443-482-9610.