Tyanna Foundation celebrates 25 years of 'Saving the Girls"

BALTIMORE — It’s a celebration, and the theme is pink.

The Tyanna Foundation held its annual BreastFest on Saturday at Mother’s Federal Hill Grille.

For 25 years, the Tyanna Foundation has been increasing awareness and raising dollars for breast cancer patient services, education, treatment, and patient care for local breast cancer patients and survivors.

Known for its slogan “Save the Girls,” Tyanna has been living up to the catchphrase.

The foundation has raised over $1.7 million for the Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

Anne O’Brien, one of the five sisters who founded the organization in their mother Tyanna's memory, said,

“Over the past 25 years, we have worked diligently to create awareness and connect the community with fun ways to support breast cancer patients and survivors. We have proudly remained an all-volunteer organization with thousands of patients and their families benefiting from our work.”