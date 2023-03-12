Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A two-vehicle crash in South Baltimore is currently under investigation.

On Saturday, at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of South Monroe Street for reports of a crash.

Police say one of the vehicles crossed the double yellow lines while traveling northbound and struck the vehicle traveling southbound.

A female, who was the passenger of the vehicle that was struck, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are currently still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information should contact C.R.A.S.H investigators at 410-396-2606.