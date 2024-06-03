Two-vehicle crash leaves juvenile critically injured in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police are working to determine what caused a crash in Annapolis on May 31.

At 7:00 pm, officers responded to the area of Forest Drive and S. Cherry Grove for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival police found that a blue Toyota Highlander was turning left from Forest Drive onto S. Cherry Grove.

According to police, the Toyota failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle traveling outbound on Forest Drive.

A juvenile passenger, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was airlifted to John's Hopkins Children's Hospital for treatment.

Both the drivers and another juvenile were all taken to local hospitals.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact police at 410-268-9000.