Two-vehicle crash in Severn leaves man dead, four injured, including three children

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are working to determine what caused a two-vehicle crash in Severn on Monday.

Authorities say just after 5:00 pm, a Ford Expedition and a Lexus RX were involved in a head-on collision in the area of Telegraph Road at Norcross Lane.

The driver of the Lexus, James Thomas Sims, died in the crash.

A 19-year-old woman, the driver of the Expedition, was seriously injured and flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. The passengers of the Ford, a 3-year-old, 5-year-old, and 7-year-old, were all taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for their injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section's Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation, per the Anne Arundel County Police.