Two-vehicle crash in PG County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, including 1-year-old

<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Posted at 4:13 PM, May 31, 2023
A deadly crash is under investigation in Prince George's County.

Troopers were called to the area of Largo Road in Upper Marlboro for reports of a two-vehicle crash just before 6:00 a.m.

According to Maryland State Police, the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as 30-year-old Angelica Cepero, was traveling south on Largo road when the vehicle drifted over the double yellow lines and crashed head on into a Chevrolet Impala.

Police say Cepero was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger of the vehicle, a 1-year-old child, was taken to children's hospital to get treatment for their injuries.

The occupants of the Impala, a 52-year-old and a 21-year-old, were both taken to medical centers to get treated for their injuries.

Roads were closed down for five hours.

The incident remains under investigation.

