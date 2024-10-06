Two University of Maryland Eastern Shore students die in car crash

Two college students are dead, and two more remain in critical condition after a car crash in Seaford, Delaware.

The two-car crash happened in the very early hours of Sunday morning.

Four University of Maryland Eastern Shore students were in one of the vehicles.

A freshman 18-year-old from Willow Grove, PA, and a third-year unenrolled student from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the crash.

A 22-year-old junior from Washington, D.C., and another 18-year-old freshman from Bethesda are in critical condition.

The University isn't releasing the names of the students until their families have given permission.

"We grieve the loss of our UMES students and pray for the other students hurt [to] have a full recovery," president of UMES Hiedi Anderson said in a statement.

Another vehicle slammed into the college students' car, driving the wrong direction on Sussex Highway.

Delaware State Police say that the driver and passenger of that vehicle were also taken to the hospital, one with serious and the other with critical injuries.

Police added that impairment is a suspected factor.

UMES will have counselors available for staff, students and faculty following this accident.