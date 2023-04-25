Two universities partner to address nursing shortages

Two universities are teaming up to help address the nursing shortage.

According to the Maryland Hospital Association, one in every four hospital nursing positions is vacant.

But now more nurses can get licensed faster.

Notre Dame of Maryland University has partnered with Mount St. Mary's University.

Now the Mount's nursing students can enroll in Notre Dame's "Fast Track Program."

It lets students with a degree in health sciences earn their nursing degree in just 15 months.

Current students say even with a tighter learning time, they still get a top notch education.

"It is a very realistic environment to a hospital room. Especially since going into sim this semester being actually like in the hospital. It's very similar that environment, but there's less stakes, so you don't have to stress about that. It's a like a learning centered environment. So it's definitely been a good experience to grow that confidence and that critical thinking before entering as a real RN," Averee Radonovich, a nursing student at NDMU.

The Maryland Hospital Association estimates it will need over 13,000 RN's in the state by 2035.