Two teens shot in Greektown Monday night, listed in stable condition

Stock image of police lights.
BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old male and 16-year-old male were shot in Greektown, Monday night.

It happened around 7:39pm in the 300 block of South Macon Street.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw a 15-year-old who had been shot in the thigh and a 16-year-old who was shot in the arm.

Both teens have been taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

