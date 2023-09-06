Two teens injured in triple shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two 18-year-olds were injured after a triple shooting in South Baltimore.

Around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 5th Street and Patapsco Avenue to investigate a call for a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man and two 18-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the 18-year-olds is in critical condition.

The other two victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.