Two teens arrested in connection to Taco Bell shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested two teens in connection to a shooting in Taco Bell back in June.

Souleyman Traore, 18, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The second teen, 19-year-old Maximus Jean Jerome, was charged with multiple counts of second-degree assault.

On Sunday, June 23, officers responded to a Taco Bell in the 8600 block of Colesville Road for the report of a shooting.

Police say three males were confronted in the restaurant by Traore and Jerome, leading to a fight. After the duo left the restaurant, Traore went back inside and held the victims at gunpoint.

Moments later, when the brother of one of the victim's arrived, Traore put the gun to the head of the brother and fired round, causing a graze wound to his head.

Traore and Jerome then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traore and Jerome, were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they are being held without bond.