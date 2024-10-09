Two teens accused of running over 87-year-old woman during armed carjacking

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two teens have been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that happened in Baltimore County back in August.

Darius Wolfe, 19, and an 18-year-old have been charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and other firearms related charges.

This stems from an incident in the 8200 block of Brattle Road.

Around 10:10 p.m., police responded to an armed carjacking.

Valerie Smith told WMAR-2 News' Elizabeth Worthington a man pulled a gun on her while she was dropping groceries off for her mother.

"I was screaming and screaming, and then as he came towards me, I punched him," Smith recalled. “I’ve always said to my son, if somebody comes and they want something, especially if they have a weapon, give it to them because it’s not worth your life. I had no idea that would’ve been my reaction."

She was outnumbered, but noticed her 87-year-old mother came to help fight them off.

During the struggle, the teens allegedly worked their way into the car. Smith tried to grab the keys from the cup holder, but the door was slammed on her hand.

Charging documents say the suspect in the drivers seat eventually figured out how to start the car, and drove away.

Smith's hand was still trapped in the door and she was dragged by the vehicle, while her mother was run over. Smith had non-life-threatening injuries but her mother was in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Police say the vehicle made a stop at Royal Farms just three hours after the incident. Police were able to clear footage of the suspect at this stop,

They later discovered an Instagram account of a person matching the person that stopped at Royal Farms.

The account belonged to Wolfe and police later learned he advertised the stolen Acura for sale on Instagram.