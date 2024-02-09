Two suspects arrested in connection to murder of toddler in Langley Park

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a toddler in Langley Park.

They are charged in connection to the murder of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres.

The victim's mother was also shot and her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The suspects are Israel Fuentes, Jr., 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios.

On Feb. 8, around 5:35 p.m., a detective in area of the 1400 block of Kanawha Street heard gunfire and worked to find a crime scene.

Police say the detective discovered both victims outside an apartment complex. The toddler was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Investigation revealed Funetes and Turcios were firing weapons toward a second group of people, when the mother and toddler were struck by stray bullets.

The two will be charged with first-degree murder and related charges.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.