Two students arrested at Bluford Drew Jemison for bringing handgun to school

BALTIMORE — Two students were arrested at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy Tuesday morning bringing a handgun to school.

According to school officials, one student brought the gun to school and asked the other student to hold it for him.

School staff were able to learn of the gun thanks to a tip from other students.

Both students were apprehended without incident.

This is not the first time a gun was discovered on school grounds at Bluford this school year.

Back in October of 2022, another weapon was recovered early that afternoon.