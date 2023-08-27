Two-story house fire in Adamstown leaves two people dead

ADAMSTOWN, Md. — An investigation is underway in Adamstown after a house fire left two people dead early Sunday morning.

Around 2:08 a.m., firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East for reports of a two-story home that caught fire with two people trapped inside.

A Rapid Intervention Dispatch and Fire Task Force were called in to attack the fire and perform a search for victims.

At 2:24 a.m., the first victim was found in a second-floor bedroom. The second victim was found at 2:33 a.m.

Both victims, identified as 74-year-old Thomas Wiles and 75-year-old Joy Wiles, were pronounced dead on scene.

A third occupant was located unharmed and was removed from a basement apartment.

Fire officials say it took 60 firefighters 34 minutes to get the fire under control.

There was no damage to any other structures and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.