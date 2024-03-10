Two shot, one injured following an armed robbery in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two people were shot, and one was injured Saturday following an armed robbery in northeast Baltimore.

Police say that the incident happened just before midnight in the 900 block of Beaumont Avenue when officers discovered a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male both shot.

Authorities later discovered a third victim in the 5200 block of Midwood Avenue who was not shot but sustained injuries from a physical assault.

Both the shooting victims were taken to an area with non-life-threatening injuries. The assault victim declined medical treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the trio was walking on Midwood Avenue when two unidentified suspects approached them with a weapon and announced it was a robbery.

Police say a struggle for the suspect's gun ensued, resulting in the gun discharging and striking two victims.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2444.