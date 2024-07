DUNDALK, Md. — Two Baltimore County Police officers were hospitalized Saturday following a vehicle crash in Dundalk.

Authorities say the crash happened in the area of Portship Road and Sollers Point Road and that at least two members of the department have been transported to local hospitals.

Police say the officers were inside the police cruiser at the time of the crash.

The extent of their injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown currently.

