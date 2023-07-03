Two people shot, killed in Cecil County Sunday morning

CECIL COUNTY — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead on Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Bethel Church Road around 10:00 a.m. for reports of a two unconscious people.

The sheriff's office say that a caller, identified as a relative to one of the victims, contacted law enforcement after not being able to get in touch with one of the individuals.

Deputies located both victims,identified as Christopher Blaine Thomas and Ashley Dove Brown, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Unit later arrived at the scene, revealing that both victims suffered from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore to have autopsies performed.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Corporal William Sewell at 410-392-2117 or by email at William.Sewell@CecilSheriffMD.gov.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (410) 392 2180.