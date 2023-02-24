Watch Now
Two people injured in Middle River house fire

Posted at 10:14 PM, Feb 23, 2023
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating a house fire that left two people injured on Thursday night.

At 8:27 p.m., firefighters were called to the unit block of Slipstream Court for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they noticed smoke showing from the residence. The fire was under control about 15 minutes later.

According to the fire department, a man and woman were transported to a hospital for burns. The woman is in critical condition with significant burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

