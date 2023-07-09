Watch Now
Two people injured after tree falls on pickup truck in Fallston

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 16:45:26-04

FALLSTON, Md. — Firefighters were on scene for a tree that fell on a vehicle in Fallston on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in for firefighters to respond to the 2600 block of Harford Road.

Fire officials say the tree left the two occupants unable to exit the vehicle.

Both were rescued and taken to local hospitals to receive treatment.

Harford Road is currently shutdown.

