Two people injured after tree falls on pickup truck in Fallston

FALLSTON, Md. — Firefighters were on scene for a tree that fell on a vehicle in Fallston on Sunday afternoon.
The call came in for firefighters to respond to the 2600 block of Harford Road.
Fire officials say the tree left the two occupants unable to exit the vehicle.
Both were rescued and taken to local hospitals to receive treatment.
Harford Road is currently shutdown.
Fallston units responded to the 2600blk of Harford Road for a tree into a vehicle with occupants unable to self extricate.— Fallston Fire Co (@FallstonFireCo) July 9, 2023
On arrival of Fire and EMS responders, both occupants were assisted is getting out of the vehicle. Both occupants were evaluated and transported pic.twitter.com/wD5WI4L4t2