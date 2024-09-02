Two people injured after shooting in Parkville on Labor Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Parkville Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Wildwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

There's no word on their condition at this time.

A second person was also taken to the hospital with other injuries, police say.

Name, age and gender was not immediately released for both injured people.

This story will be updated when more information is available.