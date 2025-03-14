Two people injured after CSX trains collide in Curtis Bay

BALTIMORE — Two CSX crew members were injured after a CSX train collision in Curtis Bay early Friday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., the trains collided, derailing four railcars and locomotive according to a statement from a CSX spokesperson.

There is no safety risk to the public and no waterways were impacted.

Tim Pruss

The two crew members were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, and the surrounding community, as we begin recovery efforts and work to completely restore the area. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation," the spokesperson said.