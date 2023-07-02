Two people, family dog shot and killed in Pylesville, suspect in custody

PYLESVILLE, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in Harford County.

It all began on Saturday around 8:49 p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Scott Road for reports of two people who were shot.

When they arrived, deputies found two men, a 62-year-old and a 70-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The family dog was also shot and killed.

As the investigation progressed, a suspect was identified, 53-year-old Steven M. Nolan of Pennsylvania.

Nolan was taken into custody two hours after the incident occurred by Pennsylvania State Police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Nolan shot one man inside the residence, and the other outside the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing.

While the Harford County Sheriff's Office have obtained charges in Maryland for Nolan, he is currently being held in Pennsylvania jail pending extradition to Maryland.

Anyone with information should contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3154.