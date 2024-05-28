Two people die in Memorial Day crash along Route 40 in Cecil County

NORTH EAST, Md. — Two people are dead following a Memorial Day crash along Route 40 in Cecil County.

It happened shortly before 9pm at the intersection of Wells Camp Road in North East.

That's where Maryland State Police say Mark Thomas, 54, was trying to make a left turn when his Toyota Camry was struck by an oncoming BMW driven by 28-year-old Antunez Darling, of Elkton.

Virginia Thomas, 61, who was riding in the Toyota, was flown to Shock Trauma where she later died.

An unidentified passenger in the BMW was also killed.

Both drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police are still investigating the cause.