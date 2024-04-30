Two people dead after car overturns on interstate in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — Two people are dead after a car crash in Fredrick County Tuesday morning.

Just around 11:10 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the ramp from Maryland Route 80 to northbound Interstate-270.

Police say a Toyota RAV4 attempted to exit onto the ramp before the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The identities of the victims of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.