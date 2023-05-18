Two officers injured trying to stop shoplifters at Marley Station Mall

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two Anne Arundel County Police officers were injured Wednesday while trying to stop a pair of theft suspects from leaving Marley Station Mall.

Officers were called to the JCPenney around 3:30pm for someone stealing from the store.

When police got on scene two suspects were already getting in their car to escape.

As officers caught up with them, the driver, 28-year-old Natesha Tierra Hubbard, backed up nearly pinning one officer against their patrol car.

Police eventually removed Hubbard and a passenger, 21-year-old Naia Nishae Stansbury, from the getaway vehicle.

Two officers were injured during the incident. Both have since been released from the hospital, and are expected to recover.

Hubbard is currently being held without bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 14.

Online court records show Hubbard with an extensive history of theft dating back to 2012. She has five other open cases before the courts and is scheduled for two separate drug possession trials in June.

Meanwhile Stansbury was released on her own recognizance and has one prior arrest for providing a false statement to police.

Police did not reveal what the two were trying to shoplift.