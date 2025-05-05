Two new millionaires in Maryland after lucky scratch-offs

Two Marylanders got lucky with scratch-off lottery tickets this week, each winning a $1 million prize.

One bought their $1 Million Royale ticket at the Express Lane on Snow Hill Rd in Salisbury.

"I've been more excited for a $1,000 win. This one was more of a shock," the winner, going by the name "19th Hole," said when he picked up his check.

The other, an Ellicott City man, bought his MONOPOLYTM X100 ticket at 108 Liquors in Clarksville.

"I almost had a heart attack," he told lottery officials when he claimed his prize.

A $50K BONUS MATCH 5 ticket sold at the Shoppers on The Alameda remains unclaimed as of this afternoon.

There were several $10K scratch-off lottery winners from our region, including in Baltimore, Odenton, Reisterstown, and Middle River.