Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two murdered in suspected case of domestic violence, Howard County Police say

A suspect is in custody.
Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted

COLUMBIA, Md. — A domestic-related homicide investigation is underway in Columbia.

Police responded to the 6300 block of Red Haven Road for reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 3:00 am on Monday and found a man with a gun inside a parked vehicle outside of a home and arrested him.

Two adults were later found shot to death inside of the home.

Police learned that the suspect and victims were relatives, and believe he shot them both before getting into his vehicle.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are