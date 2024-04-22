Two MTA buses covered in original artwork from MD artists to celebrate Earth Day

BALTIMORE — The MTA unveiled their "Earth Day" buses today to commemorate the annual event.

Two local buses have been covered with original artwork by six young Maryland artists who competed, with other children across Maryland, in the agency's first Earth Day Art Competition.

This year’s Earth Day buses feature artwork by the following young artists in Maryland:



“Save Our Earth” by Maddie Bourdeau, 7, of Odenton

“Next Stop: A Sunny Future” by Lydia Joy Greenwell, 7, of Millersville

“Go Green” by Carina Araujo, 11, of Gaithersburg

“Next Stop: Ecofriendliness” by Irina Lalicki,12, of Baltimore

“Adventure” by Jadyn Lee, 16, of Baltimore

“The Blooming Bus” by Nzinga Philbery, 17, of Bowie

“Public transit is critical to creating a more sustainable and resilient future,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “I’m grateful to the young artists whose creativity has transformed our Earth Day buses into a vision for the future."

