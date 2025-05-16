Two more speed cameras coming to Anne Arundel County, what you need to know

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Slow down or get ready for a ticket in Anne Arundel County.

On May 19, two new automated enforcement cameras will become active in school-zone locations within the county.

They will operate from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citations will be issued following a 15-day warning period.

High Point Elementary School - 900 block of Duval Highway, Pasadena

Hebron-Harmon Elementary School - 7600 block of Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover

