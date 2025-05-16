Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two more speed cameras coming to Anne Arundel County, what you need to know

Speed camera on Belair Road.jpg
Jeff Hager
Speed camera on Belair Road.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Slow down or get ready for a ticket in Anne Arundel County.

On May 19, two new automated enforcement cameras will become active in school-zone locations within the county.

They will operate from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Citations will be issued following a 15-day warning period.

Here are the locations:

  • High Point Elementary School - 900 block of Duval Highway, Pasadena
  • Hebron-Harmon Elementary School - 7600 block of Ridge Chapel Road, Hanover

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are