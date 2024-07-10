Two more heat-related deaths reported in Maryland

Two more Marylanders have died due to the heat. That's according to the weekly heat report put out by the Maryland State Health Department. The deaths were reported in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.

Prince George's County had 4 heat-related deaths, bringing the total this year to 6. In 2023, 9 people died due to the heat.

Excessive heat warnings and advisories have been in place all week. Baltimore City has been under a code red heat alert.

The Maryland Department of Health offers tips to help cope with extreme heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler, and take breaks if necessary



Warning signs of heat-related illnesses include heat stroke, heat cramps, or heat exhaustion.

Marylanders can also find more information on the Office of Preparedness and Response Extreme Heat webpage, which includes information about heat-related illnesses and tips for staying safe. Fact sheets in English and eight other languages can also be downloaded there.

