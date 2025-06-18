Two men killed after colliding with pair of trees along I-97 in Crownsville

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Two men are dead after their SUV crashed into a pair of trees and overturned in Anne Arundel County.

It happened around 9pm Tuesday, along I-97 near Farm Road, in Crownsville.

That's where a Dodge Durango driven by 30-year-old Thomas Oliver Sellman III, went off the road into some woods.

The car collided with two trees, overturning upon impact.

Sellman and his passenger, Marcus Eric James Jr., 29 of Shady Side, both died on scene.

Police aren't sure what caused Sellman to leave the road.

Traffic was shut down for approximately four-hours following the incident.