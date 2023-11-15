Watch Now
Two men critically injured after being shocked by electricity in Timonium

Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 16:37:55-05

TIMONIUM, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on scene after two men were shocked in Timonium on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say two men were working on a roof in the 1500 block of Cranwell Road when their ladder hit a live wire.

Both men were taken to local a local hospital in critical condition.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

