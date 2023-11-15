Two men critically injured after being shocked by electricity in Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — Baltimore County Fire is on scene after two men were shocked in Timonium on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say two men were working on a roof in the 1500 block of Cranwell Road when their ladder hit a live wire.

Fire, EMS crews o/s, 1500 blk Cranwell Rd., 21093, for an electrocution. Preliminary info: 2 men were working on a roof when their ladder hit a live wire. Both transported to hospitals in critical condition. MOSH has ben notified. DT 340 EA pic.twitter.com/5ZxBUYonYN — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 15, 2023

Both men were taken to local a local hospital in critical condition.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*