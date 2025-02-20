Two men charged in separate "road rage" incidents in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Two men, both in the seventies, have been charged in two separate "road rage" incidents, involving guns.

The first was reported in the area of I-695 and Liberty Road, on Tuesday, where the victim said a driver in a red Ford Mustang pointed a gun, according to Maryland State Police.

Police arrested William Shockey, 71, of Baltimore, after his vehicle was spotted the next day in the same area. Police seized a loaded handgun during a search on his home.

Maryland State Police William Shockey

On Wednesday, Charles Provost, 70, of College Park, was arrested after an armed "road rage" incident on Route 1 in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police Charles Provost



The incidents are not related.

Both men are charged with first-degree and second-degree assault.

Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

