Two men charged after allegedly leaving racial slurs in residence hall at UMD

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Two California men have been charged following an investigation regarding a hate bias incident at the University of Maryland.

The investigation began back in April 2023, after resident life staff discovered racial slurs against the Black community on the eighth floor of La Plata hall.

Later that day, more racial slurs were found on the eighth and ninth floors.

Further investigations allowed police to identify Hayden Pritchard, 22, and Sergio Delgado, 21, as the suspects involved.

Pritchard faces one count of Race/Religion Property Damage and one count of trespassing. Delgado faces one count of tresspassing.