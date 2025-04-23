Two men arrested for crime spree around Baltimore, including several shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested two men in connection to several recent shootings, a carjacking and burglary in the Baltimore area.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify 39-year-old Eddie Murphy and 44-year-old Christopher Brigerman as the suspects.

Baltimore Police

The duo allegedly shot a 47-year-old man during an attempted commercial armed robbery in the 2400 block of Saint Paul Street.

This incident happened on January 1, making this Baltimore's first shooting of the year.

Police say Murphy is also accused of three additional shootings and a carjacking:



January 18, in the 1700 block of Darley Avenue, of a 40-year-old man

March 9, in the 1800 block of North Washington Street, of a 23-year-old man

March 29, in the 1100 block of North Fulton Avenue, of a 31-year-old woman

An armed carjacking and assault of a 52-year-old man that happened on April 2, in the 2300 block of Harford Road

Murphy was arrested on April 5 without incident. On April 9, Brigerman was found inside a home in the 400 block of North Rose Street during a burglary investigation.

According to police, both suspects have prior arrests to include robbery, assault and more.