Two men arrested for allegedly impersonating police in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Two men have been arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Jordan Kearney, 24, and Kendall Vaughn, 30, were both arrested on multiple charges.

The arresting officer was doing a business check in the area of Joan Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard when they saw the two suspects conducting an illegal traffic stop.

Police say their vehicles were equipped with green and white flashing lights.

One of the men was armed when they were taken into custody.

Firearms, a taser, pepperball launcher and a bulletproof vest with a body-worn camera attached to it were recovered.

If you may have encountered either one of these men, contact police at 410-887-2361.