Two men arrested, charged following shootout in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have a suspect in custody in regards to a shooting that occurred in the 3300 block of Brighton Street on March 11.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old man, who was later identified as the suspect, Bryant Floyd, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Later that evening, another victim, a 28-year-old man, walked in to the hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the body.

According to police, Floyd shot the man. He then produced a firearm and retaliated at Floyd.

Floyd was arrested on March 17 after officers located him seeking treatment at a local hospital.

The chargers for Floyd are attempted first degree murder.

The other man involved was also arrested and charged with a handgun violation.