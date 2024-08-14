Two men arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while people were inside

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — Two men are in police custody after allegedly setting fire to a home in Somerset County.

On Tuesday, around 3:45 pm, troopers responded to the 12000 block of Independence Court for reports of two men attempting to enter a home illegally.

Investigations revealed that the men had set the fire in the back of the home with gasoline and blocked the front door with a mattress before leaving the scene.

Police later saw both suspects, Lascelles Beckford, and Dante Stone, walking in the area with a fuel container.

Beckford, who was carrying the container, tried to flee on foot but was later arrested. Police also removed a 14-inch machete from his waistband.

Stone was located later and was arrested without incident.

Authorities believe both suspects know the occupants of the home. No injuries were reported.

Both men are charged with attempted first-degree murder and arson, in addition to burglary, reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property.

They are currently being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.