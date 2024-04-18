Two Maryland teachers, Maggie Arnold and Bradley Absher win 'Oscar' of education

In a perfect world, teachers would be just as well-known and beloved as big-name actors.

Well, two Maryland teachers, Maggie Arnold from Fredrick High and Bradley Absher from Bodkin Elementary School, got the red carpet treatment today.

Both classroom heroes won the "Oscar" of education, the Milken Educator Award, which was created in 1987 to recognize excellent instructors.

The winners don't get just a shiny new trophy or blue ribbon.

They receive a whopping $25,000 check with an all expenses paid trip to Los Angeles with other Milken winners.

Arnold immigrated to the U.S. as a kid, and eventually fell in love with teaching. Her students see her as the perfect balance of demanding and encouraging.

Absher is known for his hands-on, creative approach. For example, he teaches his kids how to multiply fractions with the end result of creating a “No Bake Cheescake.”

Before they begin the main lesson, he gets students number engines revved up through his “Number Talks” warm-up lesson.

With teachers like Arnold and Absher leading the way, Maryland's future is bright.