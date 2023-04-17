Watch Now
Two Maryland-based businesses set to expand at BWI

Posted at 12:15 PM, Apr 17, 2023
BALTIMORE — BWI and Fraport Maryland celebrated the expansion of two additional Maryland-based businesses; On the Fly by Greene Turtle and Socks Express.

Both businesses have been at the airport for some time and are now expanding.

On the Fly by the Greene Turtle arrives at the lower level of the E Main Terminal and provides breakfast, lunch and coffee upgrades.

Socks Express, a locally owned ACDBE subtenant, a retailer of socks and related accessories.

Over the last 10 years, minority and women owned food and retail concession businesses at the airport have generated over $466 million at BWI Marshall.

