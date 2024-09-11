Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A new place for teachers at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary to unwind

A new teacher's lounge designed by students puts an emphasis on "the lounge." The Educator Support Collaborative teamed up with the Baltimore Design School to surprise teachers at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary with a new wellness lounge. The space brings a touch of the outside in, with a calming nature theme, and includes new couches and kitchenettes.
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A new teacher's lounge designed by a collection of 12 partners led by Morgan Singer of Arris Design is putting an emphasis on "the lounge."

Teachers at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary were met on Tuesday with a new wellness lounge.

The space brings a touch of the outside in, with a calming nature theme, and includes new couches and kitchenettes.

Teachers say it's the perfect retreat to help process their day.

"We might have a student that something's happened to them and you just need a moment to be able to go and cry or to celebrate with the student if something good has happened. This will be a perfect spot to be able to go into and just be able to celebrate or grieve however you need to," said Carey Everett.

This is the 7th lounge makeover from the Educator Support Collaborative, and they've got one more in the works.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices