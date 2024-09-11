A new place for teachers at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary to unwind

BALTIMORE — A new teacher's lounge designed by a collection of 12 partners led by Morgan Singer of Arris Design is putting an emphasis on "the lounge."

Teachers at Mary Ann Winterling Elementary were met on Tuesday with a new wellness lounge.

The space brings a touch of the outside in, with a calming nature theme, and includes new couches and kitchenettes.

Teachers say it's the perfect retreat to help process their day.

"We might have a student that something's happened to them and you just need a moment to be able to go and cry or to celebrate with the student if something good has happened. This will be a perfect spot to be able to go into and just be able to celebrate or grieve however you need to," said Carey Everett.

This is the 7th lounge makeover from the Educator Support Collaborative, and they've got one more in the works.