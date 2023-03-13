Two local authors celebrate women's empowerment with book signing

COLUMBIA, Md. — March is Women's History Month and to mark the occasion, a special event was held at The 3rd in downtown Columbia.

"It's my time to rise, shine, live life," said Tanya Dallas, singer.

Two local authors hosted a book signing event.

Courtney Duke Foster is from Prince George's County and wrote the book, "Passing Notes." Natalie Jobity is from Howard County. She is the author of "It's Your Time to Shine Girl."

"It's a book about inspiration and encouragement for professional women everywhere, to tell them that it's their moment to grab it, to take it, take hold of it, and to use the skills that they've been given to let their light shine," said Jobity.

Guests had the opportunity to talk with the authors and there was also live music and special giveaways.