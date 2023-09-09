Two light trail bridges disabled following Friday's storm that knock down multiple trees

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A light rail bus bridge going to and from Lutherville has been discontinued following Friday's storm that knocked down multiple trees on the track.

On Saturday, in a statement on Twitter, MTA said that crews are continuing their work on clearing the debris and making repairs to the catenary and rail.

Another light rail bus bridge that is disabled is between Falls Road and North Avenue. That rail remains in place, according to MTA.

As of right now, it is unclear when the bus bridges will be back in service.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.