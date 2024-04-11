Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning left two men dead, police say.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 am on Maryland Route 165 at St. Mary's Road in Pylesville.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2014 Chevy Equinox crossed over from the southbound lane into the northound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into a Toyota Tacome.

The driver of the Chevy, a 36-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither vehicle had additional passengers.

The Maryland State Police are currently leading the investigation. A cause for the crash has not yet been determined.