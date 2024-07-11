Two juveniles charged after allegedly targeting multiple homes with Molotov cocktails in Wicomico Co.

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Two juveniles were charged after allegedly targeting multiple homes with Molotov cocktails in Wicomico County.

An investigation launched on June 12 by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office was initiated after residents voiced their concerns.

The juveniles, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old, were identified by using home surveillance video from residents in the area.

Various community members also called in tips.

Ring camera footage from one resident lead to further confirmation from the juveniles' grandparents, who authorities say are their legal guardians.

During an interview, both juveniles admitted to crafting the first Molotov cocktail and placing it at a home in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue after a resident approached them for cutting through her yard.

After the first one, they continued making them and placing them on random homes in the neighborhood, believing it to be a form of entertainment.

"I'm very thankful for our investigators' vigilance, tenacity, and hard work in this case. While the suspects in this case are considered minors, this is a serious act, which could have lead to catastrophic effects," Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray said.

After consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services (DJS), the decision was made to pursue a Child in Need of Services referral for the 11-year-old and criminal charges for the 14-year-old.

The 14-year-old is facing 12 counts of reckless endangerment, as well as eight counts of manufacturing destructive devices.

"Hopefully, the families impacted can sleep easier tonight, knowing these two were identified. The Office of the State Fire Marshal appreciates the collaboration of the community and law enforcement agencies in resolving this serious incident," said Mowbray.