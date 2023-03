BALTIMORE — Two people were injured in a car crash on Tuesday afternoon including a police officer.

The officer was called to the 2500 block of West Lafeyette Avenue to assist another officer.

As they were arriving, the officer crashed into another vehicle.

Both the officer and the civilian were taken to local medical facilities to be treated for their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.