Two injured after teens crash stolen vehicle while fleeing from police

BALTIMORE — Two people were injured after two teens crashed a stolen vehicle while attempting to flee from police.

This stems from an incident Wednesday night when officers were patrolling near the intersection of E. North Avenue and Belair Road when they saw a vehicle driving recklessly.

Police say the vehicle had been reported stolen. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

As it fled, it struck another vehicle, causing a crash near the intersection of Belair Road and Sinclair Lane.

The passenger in the car that caused the crash tried to run, but was quickly apprehended police say. The driver was taken to a hospital.

A woman in the vehicle that was struck was also taken to the hospital for her injuries. She's listed as stable.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that caused the crash were identified as two teen boys, ages 15 and 16. Charges are pending.