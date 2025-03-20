Two injured after major barn fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a major barn fire in Frederick County early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Reichs Ford Road for the call and immediately began an aggressive fire attack.

Crews entered the barn to search for occupants and found one man unconscious and removed him.

He was taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Another civilian was taken to an area hospital and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say it took 45 firefighters about 15 minutes to place the fire under control.

No other civilians were injured and there was no damage to any other structures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office.